X hikes Premium+ subscription price by 170% in India

In India, X's Premium+ subscription is now priced at ₹1,750 per month, up from ₹1,300, with the annual fee increasing to ₹18,300 from ₹16,800.

Social Samosa
X has announced a significant price increase for its Premium+ subscription service, raising the monthly fee by 37.5% to $22 in the United States, effective December 21. This marks the largest price hike since Elon Musk's acquisition of the platform in 2022. Annual subscriptions have also risen from $168 to $229. In India, the Premium+ service will now cost ₹1,750 per month, up from ₹1,300. The annual subscription has increased from ₹18,300 to ₹22,000.

X, formerly twitter, has raised the price of its top-tier subscription service, Premium+, by 37.5%, marking the largest increase since the platform's acquisition by Elon Musk in 2022.

X is raising prices for its top-tier subscription service by 37.5%, marking the largest price increase since the platform’s acquisition by Elon Musk in 2022. The Premium+ service costs $22 monthly in the U.S., up from $16, effective December 21, according to a company statement. Annual subscription cost has increased to $229 from $168. X said it was “adjusting” the prices to support the experience it offers. Existing subscribers will be grandfathered into current rates until January 20. International markets face similar increases, with European Union prices rising to €21 from €16 monthly. Canada will see Premium+ rates climb to $29 from $20.

The new monthly rate for Premium+ in the US is $22, up from $16, effective from 21 December, according to a company statement. The annual subscription fee has also risen to $229, from $168.

The platform explained that the price adjustment was necessary to support the experience it offers. Existing subscribers will continue to pay the current rates until 20 January.

Similar increases are being implemented in international markets. In the European Union, Premium+ will rise to €21 per month, up from €16, while in Canada, the cost will climb to $29, from $20.

Certain markets will experience steeper hikes. In Nigeria, the cost of X Premium+ will increase to ₦34,000 monthly, up from ₦7,300. Users in Turkey will see their monthly subscription rise to ₺770, from ₺300.

The platform's basic subscription will remain unchanged at $3 per month.

