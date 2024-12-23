X hikes Premium+ subscription price by 170% in India

X, formerly twitter, has raised the price of its top-tier subscription service, Premium+, by 37.5%, marking the largest increase since the platform's acquisition by Elon Musk in 2022.

In India, X's Premium+ subscription is now priced at ₹1,750 per month, up from ₹1,300, with the annual fee increasing to ₹18,300 from ₹16,800.

The new monthly rate for Premium+ in the US is $22, up from $16, effective from 21 December, according to a company statement. The annual subscription fee has also risen to $229, from $168.

The platform explained that the price adjustment was necessary to support the experience it offers. Existing subscribers will continue to pay the current rates until 20 January.

Similar increases are being implemented in international markets. In the European Union, Premium+ will rise to €21 per month, up from €16, while in Canada, the cost will climb to $29, from $20.

Certain markets will experience steeper hikes. In Nigeria, the cost of X Premium+ will increase to ₦34,000 monthly, up from ₦7,300. Users in Turkey will see their monthly subscription rise to ₺770, from ₺300.

The platform's basic subscription will remain unchanged at $3 per month.