X unveils holiday shopping insights to attract advertisers

From November to January, X (formerly Twitter) witnesses a considerable rise in user activity, with shoppers not only planning purchases earlier but also showing readiness to act, which presents a significant opportunity for brands to increase visibility.

The micro-blogging platform has released its holiday engagement insights by highlighting user behaviour when it comes to shopping in a bid to attract advertisers.

According to X, shoppers are 32% more likely to try new products first, 24% more likely to share product recommendations with others, and 39% more likely to purchase advertised items compared to non-users on the platform.

The platform has seen a noticeable increase in conversations, observing a 20% year-over-year growth in its holiday audience and a 125% increase in holiday-related posts, indicating that more users are turning to the platform to discuss everything ranging from gifting ideas, festive decors, holiday recipes and travel plans.

The platform has also noticed a spike in last-minute shopping trends. While early engagement is crucial, last-minute shopping remains a significant trend on X. Mentions of it have surged by 49% over the year and impressions on the platform have increased by 20% from October to November, suggesting brands still have ample opportunities to influence consumer decisions as the season progresses.

The platform has also shared this 'Holiday Editorial' calendar to help underline the potential of the season:

X is offering a variety of advertising formats designed to cater to a variety of customers, on different levels of their journey. Brands can use vertical video ads, and boost conversation using dynamic product ads, collection ads and carousel ads to drive awareness. These formats are optimised to capture the users’ attention and increase engagement throughout the holiday season.

Added features like the AI-audience segmentation, ensure that brands can reach the right audience at the right time, this targetted approach allows advertisers to tailor their campaigns to specific user groups, maximising the impact of their holiday promotions.

The platform also offers access to content from global publishers, which can be leveraged by brands to connect with users, ensuring their messages resonate with holiday-themed moments and conversations.