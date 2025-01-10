X introduces labels for parody & satire accounts

X has announced new labels for parody and satire accounts to help users distinguish them from real profiles. The move aims to prevent confusion caused by posts from parody accounts being mistaken as genuine.

“We’re rolling out profile labels for parody accounts to clearly distinguish these types of accounts and their content on our platform. We designed these labels to increase transparency and to ensure that users are not deceived into thinking such accounts belong to the entity being parodied,” X said.

These labels will appear on both the profile and posts of parody accounts. Currently, users must apply the label themselves by going to Settings and Privacy > Your account > Account information and selecting “Parody, commentary and fan account.”

The description for the label reads, “Parody, Fan, and Commentary (PCF) labels are selected by people on X to indicate that the account depicts another person, group, or organization in their profile to discuss, satirize, or share information about that entity. This label distinguishes these accounts to ensure they do not cause confusion for others or incorrectly imply any affiliation.”

X plans to make these labels mandatory for parody accounts soon and will share more details later. The platform’s rules prohibit impersonation but allow parody, commentary, and fan accounts if they follow its guidelines.