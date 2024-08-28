Advertisment
News

X prepares to launch Zoom like video conferencing feature

The new feature will be under the 'Conferences' option on the righthand-side function bar and will include full video streaming capabilities for participants.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
xb

Picture: Chris Park

X is on the verge of launching a new professional video calling feature that will offer Zoom-like functionality directly in the app. According to X engineer Chris Park, a working version of this video conferencing platform already exists and is being used for internal meetings at the company, as claimed by owner Elon Musk.

The new feature will be under the 'Conferences' option on the righthand-side function bar and will include full video streaming capabilities for participants. While details on the number of participants that can be displayed on screen simultaneously have not been shared, it is speculated that the capacity might initially be limited to four, similar to X's existing video-calling option.

This update is part of Elon Musk’s vision of turning X into an “everything app,” which aims to integrate various interactive and transactional functionalities into a single platform. Musk has previously indicated that X's video and audio calling features, introduced in February, have the potential to replace traditional telecommunication needs, to the extent that he has claimed he no longer needs a phone number.

Musk has also expressed interest in adding payments and banking features to X, but with well-established alternatives already available, users may be hesitant to switch to X for these services, citing concerns over reliability and security.

While Musk’s plans to turn X into a multifunctional platform continue to evolve, gaining user trust and adoption will remain a critical challenge.

Video Call X X features zoom elon musk