X prepares to launch Zoom like video conferencing feature

X is on the verge of launching a new professional video calling feature that will offer Zoom-like functionality directly in the app. According to X engineer Chris Park, a working version of this video conferencing platform already exists and is being used for internal meetings at the company, as claimed by owner Elon Musk.

First ever 𝕏 Conference meeting with some of my great @X and @XDevelopers teammates.



Already a really strong alternative to Google Hangouts, Zoom, AWS Chime, and certainly... Microsoft Teams 🤠



Minimal feedback that is likely coming:

- better vis or notification when someone… pic.twitter.com/FJ252w6m4C — Chris Park (@chrisparkX) August 23, 2024

It’s how we do product/engineering meetings now! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2024

The new feature will be under the 'Conferences' option on the righthand-side function bar and will include full video streaming capabilities for participants. While details on the number of participants that can be displayed on screen simultaneously have not been shared, it is speculated that the capacity might initially be limited to four, similar to X's existing video-calling option.

This update is part of Elon Musk’s vision of turning X into an “everything app,” which aims to integrate various interactive and transactional functionalities into a single platform. Musk has previously indicated that X's video and audio calling features, introduced in February, have the potential to replace traditional telecommunication needs, to the extent that he has claimed he no longer needs a phone number.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Musk has also expressed interest in adding payments and banking features to X, but with well-established alternatives already available, users may be hesitant to switch to X for these services, citing concerns over reliability and security.

While Musk’s plans to turn X into a multifunctional platform continue to evolve, gaining user trust and adoption will remain a critical challenge.