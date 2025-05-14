X launches new ad format with headline & CTA button for sales campaigns

X has introduced a new update to its in-stream ad format, adding a text bar and a custom call-to-action (CTA) button at the bottom of the ad. The changes aim to make ads more engaging and drive higher click-through rates for advertisers using the 'Sales' objective.

The updated format now displays the headline and CTA button below the main image or video, offering a more distinct appearance compared to the regular X posts. As stated by X, “Headlines will now appear below your images or videos, accompanied by a distinct, customisable Call to Action button to enhance your campaigns. Please note that this update applies only to ads, organic posts will retain their traditional layout with headlines overlaid on images or videos.”

This modification marks a departure from the simpler format introduced by X in 2023, when the platform removed the lower info panel from link previews to create a cleaner look. The previous update led to headlines being overlaid directly on images, limiting space outside the preview frame to capture attention.

However, the latest change grants advertisers more space and options to make their posts stand out within the feed. While the updated format may seem contrary to Elon Musk’s ongoing focus on 'aesthetics,' it appears to be a response to feedback from advertisers seeking more customisation and visibility in their paid content.

This update signals another shift towards familiar elements from Twitter’s previous design, as X continues to adapt its platform to appeal to advertisers and attract more ad partners.