X's new feature to optimise ads during trending conversations

X has launched "Trend Genius," a new product that uses AI to optimise ads by targeting promotions during trending conversation peaks, as announced via its business page.

Leveraging X’s advanced AI systems, Trend Genius ads identify emerging discussion topics and match ad placements with brand-relevant mentions.

According to the platform, “Trend Genius allows advertisers to hand select the conversation topics they want to align with: this can be anything from the Olympics or professional sports leagues, to fashion, music, AI, and beyond. Then when conversation about these topics organically reaches a heightened level or velocity on X, an ad featuring preprogrammed creative is automatically deployed on the platform.”

With X’s Trend Genius, advertisers can craft campaigns around specific events, such as the Olympics, and the system aligns keywords with increasing app conversations, deploying ads when mentions rise. Additionally, it helps maximise ad spend by capitalising on trends and reducing expenditure as trends wane.

“When the conversation calms down and stabilizes, the ad is automatically turned off. This aims to maximise the relevance of the paid ad creative on X, while minimising “waste”, as announced by the social media giant.

X also notes that promotions can be programmed via third-party data feeds, so ads can align with real-world events based on off-platform data. For example, if the local weather bureau predicts rain, ads can be set to appear in your area once the rain begins.

In theory, this could be a promising option, and it will be interesting to see the results brands achieve with these promotions on a broader scale.