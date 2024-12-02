X, formerly known as Twitter, is reportedly developing a new label to help identify parody or fan commentary accounts more clearly, according to app reverse engineers. If implemented, the label would appear below the username on profiles and posts, reducing the likelihood of users mistaking parody accounts for real ones.

Image: X user @swak_12

Currently, some parody accounts include 'Parody' in their display names or bios, but this approach has led to confusion, even among news anchors and other professionals. The new label aims to standardise identification, aligning with the platform’s Authenticity policy, which requires parody accounts to avoid impersonating others to spread misinformation.

However, enforcement might prove challenging. While X’s existing rules require parody, commentary, and fan accounts to disclose their nature, ensuring all accounts adopt the new label will be critical to its success. Similar challenges have arisen with the platform’s label for automated bot accounts, as many bots fail to comply, leading to concerns about misinformation, particularly around elections.

The introduction of this label could help X balance its support for satire and commentary with its responsibility to prevent the spread of misleading information.