X rejoins GARM to assure ad partners about brand safety

X is working to reassure advertising partners about its commitment to brand safety by rejoining the World Federation of Advertisers’ Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). GARM is a coalition of online platforms and brand partners focused on tackling harmful content on digital media and its monetization through advertising.

Following Elon Musk's takeover of the app, X distanced itself from GARM, as nearly all members of Twitter's brand safety team left the company. This, along with other various cuts, led X to move away from its GARM commitments. However, the company is now aiming to re-establish its dedication to GARM’s mission, which includes re-committing to the guidelines outlined by GARM.

This is the latest step in X’s wider effort to prove that it is committed to maintaining its brand safety standards, despite ongoing challenges in persuading ad partners to return to the app.

As a result, X’s ad revenue has decreased by about 50% since the acquisition. However, it has recently reported that many brands are returning to the app, although they are spending less than before.

One of the main reasons brands are steering clear of the app is the perception that Musk’s more lenient content moderation rules have led to an increase in offensive content, thereby increasing the risk of negative brand association in ad placements. Musk himself continues to promote conspiracy theories and express divisive opinions on controversial political topics.

The company has been working on growth through initiatives like X Payments and xAI’s Grok chatbot, to revitalise X's ad Elon Muskbusiness.