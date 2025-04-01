X reports 37% increase in Gen Z engagement across Europe

X has released new research into how Gen Z users in Europe are engaging with its platform, aiming to highlight the growing opportunities for brands to connect with this influential demographic through its advertising tools.

According to the platform, the number of Gen Z users in Europe has risen significantly, with the platform reporting a 37% increase in Gen Z engagement since 2022, now reaching over 30 million users. The platform also claims that Gen Z is contributing to the platform’s momentum, with the generation being particularly engaged with topics such as technology, gaming, sports, and fashion. The platform emphasises that this audience is drawn to the platform's 'fast, raw, and real-time' nature, particularly its role in breaking news.

However, there are discrepancies between the platform's claims and its official disclosures under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA). X reported a decline in overall active users in Europe, dropping from 111 million in August 2023 to 106 million by October 2024, which contradicts its assertion that 119.3 million people use the platform in the region. This raises questions about the accuracy of the reported increase in Gen Z users, as the overall user base has been shrinking.

Despite these inconsistencies, the platform's research highlights several potential advantages for brands targeting Gen Z on the platform. Gen Z users on the plaform are said to be more likely to engage with technology content compared to non-X users, making it a valuable space for brands in tech and digital sectors. The platform also reports that European Gen Z users are more likely to engage with long-form video content, which could present a promising opportunity for advertisers focused on visual and video marketing.

While platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram remain dominant in appealing to younger audiences, the platform's pitch suggests it still offers value in certain verticals, particularly for reaching audiences interested in real-time discussions around niche topics. However, concerns over the consistency of the platform's data and the platform’s overall user decline may affect its credibility and impact when evaluating its potential as a marketing tool for brands.