X rolls out Grok AI chatbot to all users

Elon Musk’s X, has made its generative AI chatbot, 'Grok,' accessible to all users. Previously limited to X Premium subscribers, who account for less than 1% of the platform’s user base, the chatbot is now widely available.

The AI chatbot allows users to ask questions, analyse posts for context, generate images using the platform’s new Aurora integration, and craft responses through features like 'Unhinged Fun' mode.

The release comes amid a broader industry trend of integrating generative AI tools into social media platforms. Meta has incorporated AI chatbots into its suite of apps, while LinkedIn continues to add AI-driven features to enhance user posting.

Generative AI’s broader potential has been widely acknowledged in fields such as legal research and workflow optimisation, where it can assist in streamlining tasks.

For X, the addition of the AI chatbot may appeal to niche user groups seeking trend analysis or engagement insights, but its broader adoption remains uncertain. The chatbot’s capabilities, while advanced, may not resonate with all users.

The platform has not disclosed specific usage metrics or future plans for Grok, but its launch represents the platform’s continued push to leverage AI in enhancing user engagement.