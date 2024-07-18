X is testing a new feature for seamless video playbacks

As part of its expanding video content strategy, X is testing a new feature that allows users to watch X videos continuously without manually swiping to the next clip, as announced via their page.

NEWS: X will soon let you stop autoplay next video with an “auto-advance” setting. pic.twitter.com/fhTwfXxbNF — X Daily News (@xDaily) July 17, 2024

The platform is testing a new 'Auto Advance' feature for video playback. This feature automatically transitions to the next video in-stream once the current clip ends.

This could simplify watching X video content by creating a 'lean back' experience, allowing users to turn it on and let it play continuously. Combined with X's enhancements in TV connectivity, this feature could also help users catch up on top recommended videos daily on their largest screen at home.

In April, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the platform introduced its updated Smart TV app, offering enhanced functionality for viewing X video content on televisions.

The platform’s overarching goal is to offer more TV-like content, leveraging the popularity of video engagement seen in other social apps to keep users more engaged. An advantage for X in this area is its real-time coverage and continuous updates from news events. Utilising the Auto Advance feature could prove to be an effective way for users to catch up on daily news through videos posted on X.

However, the feature is still in the testing phases and has not yet been released to the public.