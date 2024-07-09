X to consider rolling out free trials for its premium users

Since Elon Musk, the owner of X, initially proposed that subscriptions would combat bots by ensuring that only genuine paying users were recognized within the app, introducing a free trial could potentially undermine this goal, as it might allow spammers and scammers to exploit the trial to create multiple fake profiles, thereby aiding in their deceptive activities.

Musk originally suggested that X Premium would significantly increase the costs for bot operators, who would need to pay to register each profile to maintain legitimacy within the app. However, with less than 1% of X users currently subscribed to Premium, it hasn't proven to be the substantial hurdle against bots that Musk envisioned. This suggests that X Premium may now prioritize revenue generation and enhancing exposure for its AI bot, rather than solely serving as an anti-bot measure.