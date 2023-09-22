X plans to remove its Circles feature

X is going to shut down the ‘Circles’ feature on the platform, the feature was launched in 2022 and lets users create 1 circle of about 150 people and add them to their Circle. Users could share posts visible only to users added to their circle. X's Circles was similar to Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ feature.

The feature will be removed from the platform by October 31. Users can still see posts shared previously in ‘Circles’.

The feature had a glitch, which didn't show a green flag on the posts shared in their ‘Circle’ that led users to believe that other users could see these posts. The platform explained that it might be due to a bug that probably impaired the feature and let other users see posts shared in their Circle.

“X is deprecating Circles as of Oct 31st, 2023. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle. You will, however, be able to remove people from your Circle, by unfollowing them as described below,” X shared on their support page, along with steps to remove friends from their Circle.