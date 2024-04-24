X to launch a TV app for video content

X, the platform previously known as Twitter, is set to introduce a dedicated TV app for videos uploaded to the social network. CEO Linda Yaccarino announced that the app will provide 'real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs.' A teaser video shared by Yaccarino shows an interface similar to YouTube's.

The app will include a trending video algorithm to keep users up-to-date with popular content tailored to their interests. It will also employ AI-powered topics to categorize videos by subject. A notable feature is cross-device viewing, allowing users to start watching a video on their phone and continue watching on their TV.

According to Yaccarino, the app will feature improved video search and will be compatible with 'most smart TVs.' Although no official launch date has been set, the app is expected to be released 'soon.'