X launches the X Ads Academy for marketers and businesses

X introduces the X Ads Academy, a comprehensive e-learning platform designed to assist businesses and marketers in creating effective ad campaigns on X quickly. Whether one is new to advertising or aiming to refine skills, X Ads Academy offers tailored courses and learning paths.

For professionals ranging from marketers to small business owners, X Ads Academy facilitates connections with X’s receptive, influential, and affluent user base. Beginners can access step-by-step tutorials to build optimized campaigns that drive sales and maximize return on investment.

Professional marketers can achieve certification in X Ads by completing focused learning paths and passing assessments. Badges earned through these certifications can be showcased on platforms such as X and LinkedIn, highlighting expertise and enhancing career prospects. X Ads Academy equips users to develop standout campaigns that yield measurable results for brands.

Althought during launch, X Ads Academy features 31 courses and 4 certifications in English, users can master Ads Manager fundamentals, explore creative practices, and implement conversion tracking with ease.