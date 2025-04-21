xAI adds memory functionality to Grok

xAI has introduced a new memory feature to its Grok chatbot, enabling the tool to recall previous user interactions and tailor future responses accordingly.

Grok now remembers your conversations. When you ask for recommendations or advice, you’ll get personalized responses. pic.twitter.com/UXhX7BjS57 — Grok (@grok) April 17, 2025

The updated functionality allows Grok to personalise its replies based on earlier conversations. For example, the chatbot can now generate customised responses such as workout plans that align with a user's stated preferences.

Users can also access a new 'Referenced chats' button located at the bottom of Grok’s responses, which displays the previous conversations the chatbot is referencing. If any references are no longer relevant or accurate, users have the option to remove them from Grok’s memory.

The enhancement aims to deliver a more customised chatbot experience and builds on similar developments by other platforms. Meta implemented a comparable memory feature for its AI assistant earlier this year, giving users control over the information retained by the system.

Such memory capabilities mark a broader shift towards more intelligent and responsive AI tools, which are designed to act as personalised digital companions by recognising user-specific needs and preferences. This type of customisation could potentially improve user engagement and long-term retention.

Grok’s memory update is now available in the app and is accessible to both free and X Premium users via the X platform or through the standalone Grok website and application.

Due to regulatory constraints around user data, Grok’s memory function is currently unavailable to users in the European Union and the United Kingdom.