xAI might soon launch its own app

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, is reportedly preparing to launch a standalone app for its Grok chatbot as early as December, according to reports. The move would position Grok as a direct competitor to established generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude, all of which already offer dedicated apps and free access tiers.

Currently, Grok is accessible through X, formerly Twitter, but only for subscribers to the platform’s paid service. A standalone app could help xAI scale its offerings and reach a broader audience, putting it in closer competition with rivals in the increasingly crowded AI landscape.

Musk founded xAI as a response to ideological disagreements with OpenAI, a company he co-founded but later parted ways with. Since its inception, it has sought to carve out a niche as a challenger in the AI space, aiming to align AI development with Musk's vision of technological advancement.

In addition to developing Grok, it reportedly powers customer support tools for Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. These features underscore the growing integration of AI across Musk’s diverse portfolio of companies.

As Grok prepares to enter the market with its own app, the competition will likely centre on accessibility, functionality, and innovation. With OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic already commanding significant user bases, Grok's entry could further intensify the race to define the future of consumer AI tools.