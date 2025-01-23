YouTube adds experimental features for premium users

YouTube has announced the introduction of new experimental features for its Premium subscribers, including improved audio quality, faster playback speeds on mobile devices, and a "Jump Ahead" feature for skipping to the most engaging parts of videos on the web.

Premium users can now access higher audio bitrates of up to 256kbps for music videos via an experimental feature available at youtube.com/new. This mirrors YouTube Music's existing High playback setting.

On mobile, iOS users can now play YouTube Shorts in picture-in-picture mode, enabling multitasking while videos play. Additionally, YouTube has introduced smart downloads for Shorts on iOS, which automatically saves videos of potential interest when connected to a strong internet connection, allowing offline viewing. Both features were previously exclusive to Android devices.

The platform has also increased playback speed options on mobile, now allowing videos to be played at up to 4x speed, compared to the earlier 2x limit.

The 'Jump Ahead' feature, launched last year on mobile, has been extended to the web. Powered by machine learning and user feedback, this feature enables viewers to skip directly to the most engaging segments of a video.

YouTube is further expanding its AI capabilities. In the U.K. and Ireland, YouTube Music now supports the 'Ask Music' feature, allowing users to request playlists, such as 'upbeat workout tracks' or 'relaxing jazz,' to generate personalised radio stations. Similarly, a conversational AI feature introduced in 2023, designed to answer questions about videos and offer recommendations, will soon be available for iOS users.

These updates reflect YouTube’s ongoing efforts to enhance its offerings for Premium users and leverage AI to improve user experience across platforms.