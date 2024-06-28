New YouTube Premium plans and features on the horizon

YouTube has unveiled new plans for its YouTube Premium subscriptions. The company aims to offer more plan options and expand its current offers to more regions. It is also exploring ways for members to share benefits with friends, according to a post by a YouTube team member named Hazel.

Currently, YouTube Premium offers three subscription plans: Individual for $13.99 per month (or $139.99 annually), Family for $22.99 per month, and Student for $7.99 per month. Benefits include ad-free videos, offline video downloads, and ad-free access to YouTube Music. The new post didn't specify the details of upcoming plans or shareable benefits, and YouTube did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Additionally, YouTube is introducing new features for Premium subscribers. An AI-powered ‘jump ahead’ feature, already available on Android, will soon be launched on iOS. Android users will also be able to watch YouTube Shorts in picture-in-picture mode, similar to a feature on TikTok.

Premium subscribers can also access experimental features such as automatic downloads of Shorts for offline viewing, a conversational AI assistant (revived from a previous test), and a redesigned watch page on desktop.