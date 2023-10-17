YouTube unveils AI-driven ads to tailor content for cultural occasions

YouTube has unveiled a novel advertising solution known as "Spotlight Moments," harnessing the power of Google AI for advertisers. This approach employs artificial intelligence to automatically pinpoint the most trending YouTube videos associated with specific cultural occasions, such as Halloween, prestigious award ceremonies like the Oscars, or notable sporting events.

Subsequently, advertisers gain the ability to display their ads within videos that are relevant to these topics or events, which are hosted on a dedicated YouTube channel where videos are continuously organized into updated playlists. GroupM has already embraced this AI-driven offering, making it the inaugural provider to grant its advertising clientele access to Spotlight Moments.

Spotlight Moments is just one of several AI-driven initiatives launched by the platform, including campaigns like Video Reach and Video View, all of which make strategic use of Google's AI.

AI is not a newcomer to the advertising arena, where machine learning technology and algorithms have long been employed to deliver ads and target specific audiences.

Nevertheless, Google is charting a course toward a "new era," one in which generative AI advancements are poised to revolutionize the way the company markets and positions ads. This reflects a shift towards harnessing generative AI to autonomously create assets for Search ads, crafting new headlines and descriptions by drawing upon the brand's website content and existing ads.

Furthermore, in Performance Max AI campaigns, Google AI can glean insights from a brand's website and populate campaigns with text and relevant materials, even generating images. The integration of ads into the Search Generative Experience (SGE) offers a conversational approach to query Google's search engine, marking another step in this journey.