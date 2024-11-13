YouTube launches AI music remix tool & live-stream reminders

YouTube has announced a series of new generative AI and live-stream notification features as part of its latest weekly update to improve creator tools and engagement across the platform.

One highlight is the expansion of YouTube’s generative AI music project, 'Dream Track,' which now includes an AI remix feature allowing selected creators to customise music for their Shorts. This feature lets creators choose eligible songs and restyle them by specifying a particular genre or mood. The AI remix option is initially available to a small group of creators, while the broader Dream Track feature was made accessible to all U.S. creators last month.

The platform has also introduced a new feature for creators who post both Shorts and live-streams. Creators with upcoming streams will now automatically display reminders for those streams within the Shorts feed, helping raise awareness and potentially increasing attendance by highlighting upcoming broadcasts within 24 hours of their start time.

Additionally, the platform is moving forward with its plan to classify all videos under three minutes as Shorts. For clarity, vertical videos between one and three minutes in length that were uploaded prior to 15 October will not be labelled as Shorts, but any videos of three minutes or less posted after that date will be eligible for the Shorts feed. YouTube expects this platform-wide conversion process to be fully operational by early next month, though it is not yet visible for all creators.