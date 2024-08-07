YouTube tests AI-powered idea prompts with Google Gemini

YouTube is testing a new tool with a Google Gemini integration into YouTube Studio to help creators generate more content ideas.

The "Brainstorm with Gemini" feature offers prompts, concepts, trend notes, and thumbnail suggestions based on Google Search activity. Some YouTube creators can access the new feature within YouTube Studio, aimed at improving content performance.

The additional prompts from Gemini, offer insights to help improve creator content and understand what people are currently interested in, aiding the content creation strategy.

This tool, appearing in the "Research" tab, aims to improve content performance by providing creators with more ideas and insights.

While some may find the additional AI-generated suggestions overwhelming, the video-sharing platform is currently gathering feedback to refine the feature before a wider rollout. This initiative builds on YouTube's earlier AI ideas generator introduced earlier this year.