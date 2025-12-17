YouTube tests carousel image posts in Shorts feed

YouTube has begun testing the display of image posts within its Shorts feed, expanding the types of content that may appear alongside short-form videos.

As part of the test, image posts created using the platform’s ‘Create’ button can be shown in the Shorts feed. These posts can include up to 10 images presented in a side-scrolling format, allowing users to view multiple still images within a single post.

The platform said the experiment is intended to explore new ways for creators to reach audiences. It is also testing how audio, including music, could be added to image-based posts in the future.

During the test, users scrolling through the Shorts feed may see still image posts mixed in with short video clips, similar to formats used on other short-form content platforms like Instagram. The platform has not confirmed when or whether the feature will be rolled out more widely.

In another recent development, the platform has renamed its tool for sharing sponsored content access with advertisers, rebranding what was previously called creator- or brand-initiated video linking as ‘Brand Partner Access,’ according to information shared with creators.

Brand partner access will allow creators to formally share access to sponsored videos, including long-form content and Shorts, with selected brands. Once access is granted, brands can view a video’s performance metrics directly in Google Ads and run partnership ads using the creator’s content.