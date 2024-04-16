YouTube cracks down on third-party ad blockers for mobile viewers

YouTube is intensifying its efforts to combat ad blockers on mobile devices, unveiling new measures aimed at thwarting the use of ad-blocking software on smartphones and tablets. In a recent community update, the platform announced a crackdown on third-party apps that infringe upon YouTube's terms of service, particularly those designed for ad blocking.

Users employing such third-party apps may encounter buffering issues or receive error messages like ‘The following content is not available on this app’ when attempting to stream videos.

Emphasizing the importance of ads in supporting creators and enabling widespread access to its service, YouTube reiterated its stance against third-party apps disabling ads. It highlighted the detrimental impact on creators' compensation and the user experience. Acknowledging the demand for ad-free viewing, YouTube pointed to its Premium subscription as an alternative.

The platform underscored its policy allowing third-party apps to utilize its API only when adhering to specified terms of service. Any violations are swiftly addressed to safeguard the platform, its creators, and viewers alike.