YouTube expands efforts to combat ad blockers worldwide

YouTube is intensifying its efforts to combat ad blockers. The platform has initiated a global effort to encourage users to either permit ads or explore YouTube Premium, as reported by The Verge.

If users encounter the video-sharing platform's ad-blocking measures, they might receive a message stating that 'video playback will be restricted unless YouTube is whitelisted or the ad blocker is deactivated.' This message also provides an option to allow ads or try YouTube Premium. While users may receive notifications regarding YouTube's stance on ad blockers, they can still watch videos.

In June, the platform acknowledged disabling videos for users with ad blockers but described it as a 'limited global experiment' at the time. Now, it has expanded these efforts.

Throughout the year, YouTube has made several adjustments to how ads function on its platform. In May, the company introduced non-skippable 30-second ads to its TV app and later experimented with longer but less frequent ad breaks on television. It appears to be aiming to incentivize more users to subscribe to its ad-free YouTube Premium service through these extended ad breaks.