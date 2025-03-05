YouTube expands hype feature & tightens gambling promotion rules

YouTube is expanding its Hype creator amplification feature and updating its policies on gambling-related content to limit the promotion of such material to younger users.

The Hype tool, first introduced in September 2024, allows viewers to allocate 'Hype Points' to videos from emerging creators, helping these videos gain wider reach based on audience interest. Each user is assigned a set number of points per week, offering a new way to boost content from rising channels.

The platform recently began testing paid Hype Points in Turkey and is now extending the ability for creators in Brazil to manage Hype and paid Hype through the Studio Mobile app on Android. Previously, this feature was only available on the Studio web platform. YouTube plans to roll out Hype to more regions in the coming months.

Alongside this, the platform is strengthening its policies on gambling-related content. From 19 March 2025, the platform will expand its existing rules to prohibit all methods of directing viewers to uncertified gambling sites or apps, including URLs, embedded links, logos, and verbal references. This policy will also apply to content that promises guaranteed returns, regardless of whether the gambling platform is Google-certified.

Content featuring online gambling sites or apps that do not violate the platform's community guidelines may still face age restrictions. Online gambling content, excluding online sports betting and in-person gambling depictions, will no longer be viewable by signed-out users or those under 18.

In addition, the platform has released updated guidance for shopping creators through YouTube Help, providing tips on optimising product listings and showcasing key display elements.