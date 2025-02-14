YouTube integrates Google Veo 2 into Shorts features

YouTube is expanding its generative artificial intelligence capabilities for Shorts creators, introducing new AI-powered features aimed at enhancing video production. The platform has integrated Google DeepMind’s latest video generation model, Veo 2, into its Dream Screen tool. This upgrade allows creators to produce high-definition AI-generated backgrounds and standalone video clips based on text prompts.

The platform said the improved Dream Screen would offer more advanced video generation capabilities than its previous version, launched in 2023. “Dream Screen is getting another major upgrade with the integration of Google DeepMind’s newest video generation model, Veo 2, making it more powerful than ever. And we’re also now launching a new capability powered by Veo 2: generating standalone video clips that you can add to any of your Shorts,” the platform said.

The Veo 2 model is capable of creating realistic video content in up to 4K resolution, with Shorts creators now able to generate short AI-driven clips or incorporate custom AI backgrounds into their videos.

Creators can access the tool via the media picker in the Shorts composer flow. By selecting 'Create' at the top of the window, users can input a text prompt, choose an image, and generate a video of their desired length.

While the technology aims to unlock new creative opportunities, it has also raised concerns about the potential proliferation of low-quality AI-generated content. Some creators have noted that AI-generated visuals often appear overly polished and unrealistic. There are also fears that generative AI tools could lead to an influx of low-effort content across platforms.

The platform said the Veo 2-generated content would be watermarked with SynthID and labelled to indicate AI involvement, in a bid to prevent the spread of misleading deepfake content.

The company maintained that human creativity remains crucial for producing compelling content, and AI tools should serve as a means to enhance storytelling rather than replace original ideas.

The AI-powered features are being rolled out to Shorts creators in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with other regions expected to follow.