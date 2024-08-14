YouTube enhances live stream engagement with AI chat summaries and subscription prompts

YouTube has shared new details about its ongoing test of AI-generated live chat summaries, and is expanding features to boost engagement and subscriptions. The AI chat summaries, initially tested on regular videos, will now be available for live streams. These summaries, displayed in a banner at the top of the chat when a user joins, highlight key discussion points based on active chats, excluding messages held for review or from blocked users. This aims to help viewers quickly catch up on the conversation.

Additionally, YouTube is expanding access to a highlighted 'Join' button for channel memberships, which appears when creators mention phrases like 'join my channel' during a video. This feature uses audio and text recognition to trigger the display, making it easier for viewers to subscribe.

YouTube is also rolling out new engagement features for Super Chats, which were previously tested, including a reply button and the ability to like Super Chats. These features, now available to all creators with Super Chat enabled, provide more ways for viewers to interact during live streams and help highlight important messages.

Overall, these updates are part of YouTube's ongoing efforts to enhance engagement and encourage subscriptions, offering creators more tools to connect with their audiences.