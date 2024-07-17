YouTube Music to roll out a Shazam like AI-conversational tool

YouTube Music is introducing two new methods to enhance song discovery on its platform. On Monday, YouTube revealed that it’s testing an AI-generated conversational radio feature and rolling out a new Shazam-like tool that lets users identify songs by singing, humming, or playing parts of them.

The new AI-generated conversational radio feature is being made available to select Premium users in the United States. Those with access can create a personalised radio station by describing their musical preferences, such as requesting 'catchy pop choruses' or 'upbeat pop anthems.'

The introduction of this experimental feature was anticipated, as 9to5Google reported last week that YouTube Music had begun testing it.

The new feature is similar to AI playlist generation tools being tested by Spotify, Amazon Music, and now Deezer. These four music streaming services are introducing options that allow users to input written prompts to generate a personalised listening experience.

Users with access to the new feature will see a new 'Ask for music any way you like' card in the app’s home feed by which clicking on it will open a conversational UI where users can enter a custom prompt or choose from suggested ones.

Additionally, YouTube Music users can now search the app’s song catalogue by tapping 'search' in the app and identifying a song by singing, humming, or playing it.

While the feature is currently available to only a select number of Android YouTube Music users earlier this year, YouTube’s song detection tool will soon be rolled out to all users on both iOS and Android.