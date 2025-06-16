YouTube adds new revenue stream for educational content creators

YouTube has introduced a new revenue opportunity for creators whose content is embedded in school programs through its “Player for Education” initiative. The programme allows educational partners, such as schools and teachers, to embed videos in learning materials using a dedicated, ad-free YouTube player tailored for educational use.

Although videos played through this embedded player do not include advertisements, creators can still earn revenue. YouTube said payments will come from licensing fees paid by educational institutions using the Player for Education platform. Once creators agree to the programme’s payment terms, they receive compensation based on their share of monthly watch time within the player.

“You can get paid for your videos played in the Player for Education, based on your proportional share of the monthly watch time in the player,” YouTube explained. “These funds come out of the educational partner licensing fees.”

The programme adds a new earnings tab within the YouTube Studio dashboard under the “Earn” section. This tab displays the income generated from videos included in educational platforms using the player, offering visibility into this specific revenue stream.

The move could benefit educational content creators in particular and may incentivise others to develop more classroom-suitable material. While the update may not impact entertainment-focused creators, it reflects YouTube’s continued diversification of monetisation methods for its content community.

The Player for Education platform also includes privacy protections and is designed to provide an optimised experience for students, according to YouTube.

The addition comes amid broader efforts by the platform to expand monetisation opportunities. YouTube has reportedly paid out $70 billion to creators over the past three years, making it one of the most lucrative platforms for digital content creators.