YouTube to reduce disruptive mid-roll ads

YouTube is updating how mid-roll ads appear in videos to enhance the viewing experience while helping creators earn more revenue.

Starting May 12, the platform will reduce the number of ads placed at disruptive moments, such as in the middle of a sentence or action scene. Instead, ads will appear at natural breakpoints, like pauses and transitions.

For videos uploaded before February 24, it will automatically adjust mid-roll ads to align with these natural breaks. Creators who prefer manual ad placements can opt out in YouTube Studio. However, the platform warns that videos with disruptive ad slots may generate lower revenue after May 12.

To assist creators, the platform is introducing a tool that suggests better ad placements to minimise disruption. It also encourages creators to allow its system to determine optimal ad placement automatically. According to YouTube, creators who use a mix of manual and automatic mid-roll ads see, on average, a 5% increase in ad revenue compared to those who place ads manually.

"You still control whether to include mid-roll ads and where they appear," the platform stated in a help page for creators. "Our goal is to provide more information and better options."

By making these changes, it aims to improve viewer retention and provide a better overall experience for both audiences and creators.