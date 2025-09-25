YouTube rolls out updates to remove end screens and subscribe button

YouTube has announced new updates for viewers and creators, designed to enhance the functionality of end screens and the Subscribe button on the platform.
For viewers, a new ‘Hide’ button will allow dismissal of end screens that appear at the end of videos. The option will only apply to the video being watched. Users can restore the end screens by selecting ‘Show.’
On desktop, the platform will remove the Subscribe button that appears when hovering over a video’s branded watermark. The Subscribe option will remain available directly below the video player.
For creators, the ability to add both end screens and watermarks to videos will remain unchanged. The platform stated that testing of the ‘Hide’ button resulted in less than a 1.5% decline in views from end screens during a global experiment conducted between March and July 2025.
Internal data from June 2025 showed that less than 0.05% of channel subscriptions came from the hover-to-subscribe feature on video watermarks.
According to the platform, the updates are based on user feedback requesting fewer distractions and simpler viewing options.
The platform has recently announced a series of updates aimed at improving content management and discovery for creators and viewers.
Channel managers were provided with additional search filters to organise engagement more effectively. A new option allowed creators to view ‘New replies to your response’ and sort comments by ‘Newest,’ helping track ongoing discussions.