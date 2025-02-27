YouTube updates ‘Replace Song’ tool with AI-recommended audio tracks

YouTube has introduced AI-powered updates to its 'Replace Song' function in YouTube Studio and launched a new test for its 'Hype' programme, aimed at boosting smaller creators.

The 'Replace Song' feature, first introduced in July 2023, allows creators to address copyright claims by either removing or replacing copyrighted audio in their videos. The latest update integrates AI recommendations, offering creators a list of 10 alternative, non-infringing music tracks to replace copyrighted songs.

According to YouTube, the new functionality also lets creators select the same replacement song multiple times and perform the 'Song Erase' action within a single edit. The update aims to provide more flexibility in handling audio edits and managing copyright issues, helping creators keep their content live without facing takedowns.

In addition, YouTube has launched a limited beta test for its 'Hype' programme in Turkey. Announced in September 2024, the 'Hype' feature enables viewers to allocate 'hype points' to videos from emerging creators, potentially increasing their reach.

The new test also introduces a paid element, allowing users to purchase additional 'hype points' to further support eligible creators’ videos. Viewers in Turkey now receive three free 'hypes' per week and can choose to buy extra points to enhance a video’s visibility on the 'Hype' leaderboard. YouTube has stated that this paid option is only available to a select group of creators in Turkey during the beta phase.

Additionally, YouTube has rolled out a new Roblox Shorts effect, enabling users to virtually try on different Roblox heads. This follows the recent introduction of a Sims effect, as YouTube continues to engage with gaming communities through interactive digital tools.