YouTube rolls out affordable 'Premium Lite' plan in the US

YouTube has announced the expansion of its 'Premium Lite' subscription service to the United States, offering users a more affordable way to watch videos without ads. The company confirmed that the pilot programme will also be extended to existing test markets, including Thailand, Germany and Australia, in the coming weeks.

Premium Lite, priced at $7.99 per month, allows users to enjoy most videos on YouTube ad-free, though some ads may still appear in certain areas. This subscription sits below the platform's standard YouTube Premium plan, which includes additional features such as access to YouTube Music and background play.

The move comes as YouTube Premium subscriptions surpass 125 million paying customers. However, with the platform reportedly having around 2.5 billion monthly active users, this figure represents approximately 5% of the platform's total user base.

The expansion of Premium Lite aligns with the platform's strategy to diversify its revenue streams, as social platforms continue to experiment with subscription models. While services like X Premium, Meta Verified and Snapchat+ have yet to become primary revenue sources for their respective platforms, they offer supplementary income opportunities.

The rollout of Premium Lite marks another step in its efforts to provide users with flexible options, catering to those seeking an ad-free experience without committing to the full range of Premium features.