YouTube rolls out 'Promote' button for Shorts

YouTube has announced an expansion of its audio reply feature for comments, alongside a new option allowing creators to promote their Shorts content more widely within the platform.

The audio reply feature, initially tested with select creators in December, enables channel managers to respond to comments using voice clips up to 30 seconds in length. The update is currently being rolled out to a small number of creators in the United States on iOS.

“If you’re a Creator in the test group, you can navigate to one of your videos via the YouTube app and find a comment that you want to respond to. You can then tap the soundwave icon to record a voice reply and post it as a comment,” The platform stated.

While the feature is currently limited to creators responding to comments on their own channels, the platorm has indicated that it may eventually allow general users to leave voice comments. This potential expansion could enhance engagement but may also pose moderation challenges, given the platform’s history with harmful comments.

In addition to audio replies, the platform is introducing a new 'Promote' option for Shorts, allowing creators to pay for increased visibility directly from the YouTube Studio app.

“Promote provides creators with a quick and easy ad-buying experience, directly in Studio, without having to navigate the complex campaign options in Google Ads. Promoted videos will be automatically shown to viewers who are more likely to engage with the promoted channel,” YouTube stated.

Unlike standard YouTube ad campaigns, this feature does not offer in-depth targeting but provides a streamlined option for boosting Shorts content. The new tool could help creators increase engagement and reach wider audiences without navigating the complexities of Google Ads.