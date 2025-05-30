YouTube Shorts adds Google Lens for instant search

YouTube is introducing a new feature that enables viewers to visually search elements within Shorts videos using Google Lens technology. The tool is being rolled out to all viewers this week and allows users to pause a Short and launch a visual search based on any object, landmark, or language segment in the video.

In its announcement, YouTube explained the potential use-cases of the feature, stating:

“For example if you’re watching a Short filmed in a location that you want to visit, you can select a landmark to identify it and learn more about the destination’s culture and history.”

The integration allows viewers to select and highlight a specific part of a paused video, initiating a visual search via Google Lens. This could help identify not only places or text but also potentially products seen in the clip.

While this update isn’t primarily focused on commerce, YouTube acknowledged the tool’s potential for shopping discovery. However, Lens search results will not be available on Shorts that include YouTube Shopping affiliate links or paid product promotions tagged through YouTube Shopping.

This limitation suggests YouTube is keeping e-commerce applications of the feature in a testing phase, though the ability to visually search for items creators are wearing or using in Shorts could present new opportunities for influencer marketing.

Creators could, for instance, encourage audiences to use the Lens feature to explore their outfits or gear, potentially opening up indirect product discovery routes. While this raises concerns about inaccurate matches or misuse, particularly around privacy and identity tracking, YouTube maintains that:

“It doesn’t use biometric facial recognition in Lens, though it may show results for notable public figures where relevant.”

In addition, the platform notes that AI-generated overviews may be included in search results powered by the Shorts Lens experience.