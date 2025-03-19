YouTube tests new Shorts editing tool & trials AI face detection

YouTube is trialling a new Shorts editing tool designed to help creators position on-screen elements, such as captions and stickers, without obstructing key interface components.

The feature, currently in testing, highlights where elements like comments, like buttons, and video descriptions appear on-screen. This allows creators to adjust their placements accordingly, ensuring they remain visible in the final display.

"The goal is to make the process for creators easier when editing a short," YouTube explained. "This helps creators avoid placing components in locations where they might be obstructed by elements like comments, the like button, and video descriptions."

Pending successful testing, the update will be rolled out to all users in the near future.

In a separate initiative, YouTube is developing a face identification system aimed at detecting AI-generated content that features real individuals. The platform is inviting selected creators to participate by submitting short video selfies, which will be used to train detection tools for identifying AI-altered imagery.

"This week, some creators will see a message in Studio inviting them to help us build tools to detect and manage AI-generated content showing creators' faces," YouTube announced. "This involves submitting a short video selfie, and giving consent for our systems to process it for testing."

The platform has reassured users that these video submissions will only be used for AI protection tools and will not be repurposed for other features. The programme is in its early stages, with further details expected as development progresses.

Updates to memberships and copyright tools

YouTube is also rolling out improvements to its Memberships tab, providing creators with additional details about new content available on their channels.

Additionally, the platform has updated its copyright details page in YouTube Studio to make it easier for creators to track copyright claims and their potential impact on channels. The new interface provides a clearer breakdown of copyright strikes and enforcement actions.