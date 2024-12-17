YouTube is trialling a new feature allowing creators to respond to comments on their videos with voice notes, aiming to enhance interactions on the platform.
The feature, currently available to a limited number of creators in the United States, enables creators to post personalised audio replies directly to comments. Explaining the update, YouTube said, “We’re experimenting with a feature that enables creators to reply to comments with their voice. If you’re a creator in the test group, you can click the sound wave icon when responding to a comment > record a voice reply > then post it as a comment. While we gather feedback in the experiment phase, voice replies can only be left by creators on their own channel via the YouTube app on iOS, but all viewers and creators can engage with these comments.”
This approach is similar to TikTok’s video replies, which allow creators to engage with audiences by responding to comments using video clips. YouTube itself offers a comparable feature with Shorts replies. However, audio replies provide a quicker and more personalised alternative, potentially increasing engagement.
Currently limited to iOS users in the trial group, the feature’s wider rollout will depend on user feedback during this testing phase.
YouTube tests voice reply feature for comments
