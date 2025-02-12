YouTube expands text-to-speech feature & launches teen safety campaign

YouTube has announced the expansion of its text-to-speech feature for Shorts, making the tool available to more creators as part of its latest feature update. The platform is also introducing a new video series in collaboration with the JED Foundation to promote internet safety and mental well-being among teenagers.

The platform is extending its text-to-speech functionality to iOS users, following its initial launch on Android in July last year. The feature enables creators to overlay an automated voiceover onto their Shorts, offering an additional way to present key information in their videos.

According to the platform, the tool allows creators to add text that can be narrated aloud, with the ability to control when the visual text appears and disappears within the clip. Users can currently choose from four different voice options for narration.

Text-to-speech has gained popularity across various social media platforms, with automated voiceovers commonly used in short-form video content. The platform's expansion of the feature aims to provide more creators with this option across both major mobile operating systems.

In addition to the feature update, the platform has announced a new partnership with the JED Foundation, a nonprofit organisation focused on equipping teenagers with life skills to manage stress and anxiety.

As part of Safer Internet Day, YouTube and JED, in collaboration with creative agency Room 1041, have developed a series of evidence-based mental health videos. These videos, featuring well-known creators, aim to provide teenagers with tools to better understand their mental health, cope with challenges, and seek support when necessary.

The platform has also introduced a visual update to profile cards on its Studio mobile platform. The new design aligns the profile cards with other recent updates across the app while maintaining their existing functionality.

The updated profile cards will display a pop-up summary of a user’s account within the Studio interface, offering a streamlined way to view profile information.