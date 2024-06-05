YouTube tests its AI-generated green screen feature for Shorts

YouTube is currently testing an AI feature tailored for its vertical video format, Shorts, called 'Dream Screen.' This functionality utilizes AI to create green screen backgrounds, allowing users to enhance their videos creatively. The tool aims to make videos more distinctive or thematically aligned but is currently available only to select Shorts creators for experimentation.

Announced via YouTube’s support page, the platform stated, "We're experimenting with a new feature, Dream Screen, that uses AI to generate image green screen backgrounds for Shorts." However, it didn't specify the AI model used. Additionally, the platform also stated that users with access to Dream Screen can input a text prompt describing their desired background, such as 'fancy hotel pool on a tropical island,' and AI will generate the scene for use as the video’s background.

While the announcement provides certain information, other aspects remain unclear. It does not specify whether background insertion is limited to the recording phase or can be applied to pre-recorded content. Additionally, it's unclear whether a physical green screen is necessary for the effect or if it can be digitally added like in Google Meet. The company also didn't mention any restrictions on AI image generation, which might be clarified on the Dream Screen feature page.

As an experimental feature, Dream Screen is currently accessible only to select Shorts creators. However, YouTube plans to extend this tool to more creators later in 2024, indicating a gradual expansion beyond its current limited availability.