YouTube's AdBlitz 2025 brings Super Bowl ads to one hub

YouTube has launched its annual AdBlitz campaign, providing a central hub for Super Bowl advertisements as brands prepare for one of the biggest marketing events of the year.

Now in its 19th year, YouTube AdBlitz 2025 organises Super Bowl ads by genre, allowing viewers to explore creative approaches from top brands in one place. With an increasing number of celebrity-led Super Bowl campaigns, the platform has become the primary destination for viewing these high-profile ads.

YouTube reports that in 2023, 88% of adults aged 18 to 49 watched a Super Bowl ad on its platform, compared with 68% who viewed them on linear television. As a result, AdBlitz has become a key tool for marketers looking to analyse trends and creative strategies in major brand campaigns.

The initiative also highlights how leading advertisers are engaging audiences through storytelling, humour, and nostalgia, with early uploads already featuring teaser campaigns ahead of the game.

YouTube’s AdBlitz 2025 is now live, showcasing this year’s lineup of Super Bowl commercials.