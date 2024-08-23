Nearly 49% of customer support teams seek Gen AI for human-like conversations: Report

Recently, Kapture CX conducted an online survey to identify and understand the increasing demand for advanced self-service options and the evolving preferences within the customer support segment.

In a digitally driven ecosystem, customers expect instant responses from service agents. Beyond 24/7 availability, they seek solutions to a broad array of queries. This demand gave rise to Gen AI-powered self-serve within customer support, delivering real-time solutions across all service channels.

The technology advancement has provided customers access to unlimited touchpoints for reaching out. Subsequently, it has become significantly challenging for brands to keep up with the demand and they’re constantly struggling to provide instant, contextual and consistent responses to customer queries. Add to it the ever-persistent expectation of keeping the operational costs low and customer service staffing under control. Against this backdrop, self-serve technology emerges as the clear solution, empowering customers to help themselves and find answers independently across all channels.

The growing number of channels and ticket volumes have put pressure on traditional self-serve solutions to keep up. To address this, Kapture CX, a Gen AI-powered CX automation platform, has integrated Gen AI into its Self Serve 2.0 to tackle these challenges.

According to the survey findings, over 49% of respondents in the survey want a comprehensive self-serve platform that understands complex issues, provides human-like conversations, and carries context forward. This highlights the need to seamlessly navigate through diverse user queries by delivering accurate information and maintaining an uninterrupted flow of human-like interaction.

Commenting on the survey findings, Gaurav Juneja, CRO Kapture CX said, “Today's customers demand more than just quick responses—they seek an intuitive self-serve experience that feels genuinely human. This exhibits the need for hyperpersonalization, but at scale. On the operational side, the costs need to be kept low. That is where our Self Serve 2.0 comes in and deflects up to 90% of the tickets, saving costs and improving operational efficiencies for an exceptional Customer experience."

More than 26% of respondents emphasised the importance of having a self-serve platform that can handle complex queries. Embedded with advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, self-serve tools leverage vast datasets and predictive models to offer accurate solutions to intricate problems. These algorithms are instrumental in analysing complex patterns, and identity correlations that are difficult as well as time-intensive for human agents.

In addition, the respondents also emphasised on self-serve options that prioritise customer engagement in natural, human-like interactions. Nearly, 20% of the respondents valued this aspect to harness the potential of AI-augmented with NLP for Customer Service and Vertical-focused LLMs to build hybrid bots that can engage in intelligent, meaningful conversations with minimal human intervention. This helps in making the customer feel heard and understood by catering to their needs across multiple platforms, enhancing the overall experience.

As per the Kapture CX survey report, nearly half of the respondents i.e. 49% prefer a self-serve platform that incorporates all the above features. Following an integrated approach, a comprehensive self-serve platform can be a win-win for both customers and businesses. By providing a unified platform, customers will no longer have to wait in queues for assistance while businesses benefit by reducing operational and support costs, allowing them to allocate resources to handle other critically complex tasks.

“The present market landscape is evolving at a fast pace where scalability is key. Integrating top-tier self-serve support options, allows businesses to handle an overwhelming volume of customer queries without needing to scale their support staff. Self-serve platforms streamline customer interactions and provide instant solutions so that brands can focus on growth and innovation, knowing their customer support can effortlessly keep up with demand,” Juneja added.

Despite offering significant benefits, advanced self-serve platforms are continuing to evolve with advancements in AI and machine learning. Furthermore, the modern self-service options are transforming the customer support landscape and setting new standards for customer experience.

As customer demands continue to evolve, robust self-serve platforms can provide a competitive edge over traditional models. It’s imperative for contact centre leaders to assess their current solutions (or lack thereof) to ensure the self-serve channels can meet the customer demands.