Farzi & Citadel were the most-watched web series of 2023: Ormax Report

Ormax Media has released its biannual report titled 'Streaming Originals - The 2023 Story' focusing on the OTT category. This report delves into an analysis of the prominent OTT series and films from 2023, spanning both Hindi and International languages. The assessment is conducted based on three key parameters: Viewership, Marketing Buzz, and Content Strength.

The most-watched Hindi web series of the year was Amazon Prime's Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor which became the the only show to cross the 30 million viewership mark in 2023 and is now the most-watched SVOD series in India of all time. The Night Manager, Taaza Khabar and Asur S2 came second, third and fourth respectively.

According to the report, Prime Video’s Bawaal became the most-watched direct-to-OTT Hindi film of 2023 with 21.2 million views, followed by JioCinema’s Bloody Daddy, which had 17.0 million viewership. Netflix featured strongly on this list, with six films on the platform crossing the 9 Mn viewership mark.

Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra, which debuted on Prime Video, became the highest-viewed international show of 2023, with 17.0 million views, crossing ahead of the rest in the list by 50%.

The most-watched international movie of the year in the OTT landscape was Extraction 2 which had 9.8 million views. Extraction 2 and Heart Of Stone, both on Netflix, were the only two International films on the list to cross the 8 million viewership mark. The 10 most-watched International films of 2023 list also featured two documentary films, both based on the Korean band BTS.

Apart from these lists, the report also mentioned the top buzzworthy shows and movies that had the highest recall value in India. Farzi (Prime Video) generated the maximum buzz, followed by S2 of Asur (JioCinema). Additionally, in terms of content strength, Ormax also focused on rating the shows and movies that were most loved by viewers based on Ormax Power Rating (OPR). Asur 2 was the most-liked Hindi series of the year whereas, Money Heist (S4 & S5) ranked on the international shows' list with 77 OPR.

