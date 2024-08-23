GEC Ad volumes dips by 6% in H1 2024: TAM AdEx report

In the first half of 2024, advertising on General Entertainment Channels (GEC) in India experienced notable dip, as per the TAM AdEx report. The report highlights changes in advertising volumes, top categories, leading advertisers, and the overall dynamics of GEC channels during the period from January to June 2024.

Decline in ad volumes

The overall advertising volumes on GEC channels witnessed a 6% decline in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This downturn reflects changing market dynamics and perhaps a more cautious approach by advertisers in response to evolving consumer behaviours and economic conditions.

Sectoral shifts

The Food & Beverages sector maintained its dominance, contributing to 31% of GEC ad volumes. However, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector made a significant entrance into the top 10 sectors for the first time, underscoring the growing importance of financial products and services in mainstream media advertising. This sector's rise can be attributed to increasing financial literacy and the push for digital banking solutions across the country.

Top categories

Toilet Soaps emerged as the leading category, holding a 9% share of the GEC ad volumes. The FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector continued to dominate, with categories such as Milk Beverages, Toilet/Floor Cleaners, and Biscuits featuring prominently. The Milk Beverages category, in particular, showed the highest growth at 19%, reflecting a surge in demand for health-oriented products.

Leading advertisers

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) retained its top position among advertisers, followed closely by Reckitt Benckiser India. Together, these companies, along with others like ITC and Nestle India, contributed to 63% of the total GEC ad volumes. Notably, Glaxo SmithKline made a leap, securing a spot in the top 10 advertisers, reflecting its aggressive marketing strategies during this period.

Dominant brands

The brand Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced topped the list of most advertised brands on GECs, followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps and Lizol All In 1. The dominance of cleaning and hygiene products in the top ranks highlights the continuing consumer focus on health and cleanliness in a post-pandemic world. Five out of the top ten brands belonged to Reckitt, while four were from HUL, indicating the strong presence and competition between these two giants in the FMCG sector.

Regional dynamics

Hindi GECs continued to dominate the advertising space, contributing 24% of the total ad volumes, followed by Tamil and Telugu GECs. The top five channel genres, including Bengali and Malayalam GECs, accounted for more than 65% of the total ad volumes, underscoring the importance of regional content in driving viewership and advertising revenues.

The first half of 2024 has been a period of both consolidation and change in the world of GEC advertising. While the FMCG sector continues to lead, the entrance of the BFSI sector into the top ranks signals a broader diversification of advertising categories. Brands and advertisers are increasingly focusing on health, hygiene, and financial security, reflecting broader societal trends. As the year progresses, it will be interesting to see how these trends evolve and what new shifts emerge in the competitive landscape of television advertising.

Find the entire report here: