41% of Gen X feel not at all well-represented in ads today: Report

Ipsos India has unveiled a new report that sheds light on the myths about Generation Z and Gen X, providing an understanding of the two key cohorts, exhorting marketers to fine tune their targeting with precise messaging. The views were shared at the Ipsos After Hours, client event.

Generation Z, those born between 1997 to 2012 and Generation X (born between 1965 to 1980) have been the fastest growing cohorts. Ipsos highlighted some of the misconceptions around these two groups of dynamic people.

The report illuminates various misconceptions and myths around these generations that propagate popular culture and society. It highlights the stereotypes associated with Gen Z and how their opinion on various subjects is contrary to popular belief.

Ashwini Sirsikar, Group Service Line Leader, UU and Synthesio, Ipsos India said, “We all know that India is a young country, with 65% of its population belonging to Gen Z or Y. What may be news to some of us is that it is actually Gen X which is the faster growing population for India. While much is written, spoken and known about Gen Z, there is very little which is known about Gen X. However, what is common to both segments is the abundance of myths which exist around each of these segments. Our attempt is to bust some of these myths and leave some food for thought for marketers.”



According to the report, Gen X is a forgotten generation or a sandwiched generation. In the study, every generation had its stereotype — millennials were seen to be whiny, Gen Z weird, and boomers were seen to be selfish.

41% of Gen X felt that their generation is not at all well-represented in the advertisements today.

“The narrative of Generation X is marked by satisfaction, wealth accumulation, and unfortunately, disregard. This rapidly growing, affluent generation is often overlooked, both in terms of dedicated research and representation in studies and targeted marketing - a situation that requires introspection and change,” stated Maitreyi Mangrati, Executive Director and country service line leader, Synthesio, Ipsos India.

While there are many misperceptions and differences between these two generations, one thing on which their views converge is the impact of climate change on the planet and the need to take necessary action.

