HUL was the leading advertiser for 3 quarters in 2023: TAM AdEx Report

According to the recent quarterly report by TAM India on Television advertising, TV Ad Volumes increased by 1% in Jul-Sep’23 over Jan-Mar’23. The report states that Food & Beverage was the leading sector with a 21% share of ad volumes during Jul-Sep’23 while HUL was the leading advertiser during all 3 quarters of 2023.

During Jul-Sep’23, the top 10 advertisers contributed 49% share of ad volumes on TV Advertising. Britannia Industries and Nestle India entered the top 10 list during Jul-Sept’23 and secured 9th and 10th positions compared to their 14th and 13th positions respectively in Apr-Jun’23.

Shedding light on the leading brands across the three quarters of 2023, the report outlines that out of the top 10 brands present in Jul-Sep’23, five belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India) and four belonged to Hindustan Unilever. Also, 5 of the top 10 brands belonged to the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene Sector during Jul-Sep’23.

Additionally, the top 5 channel genres contributed more than 90% share of ad volumes in Q’1, Q’2 and Q’3 of 2023.

News and GEC were the most preferred channel genres on television during Jan-Sep’23 with a combined advertising share of 56%, the report further outlines.

