Indian box office crossed 12,000 crore mark in 2023: Ormax Media report

Ormax Media has released its report titled ‘Ormax Box Office Report 2023’. As per the report, 2023 became the first-ever year to cross `12,000 crore mark at the India box office, surpassing 2019 (`10,948 Cr) with a gross box office collection of `12,226 crore. India's box office witnessed a healthy 15% growth over 2022.

Hindi cinema also saw its ‘best-ever’ year, with a gross box office of `5,380 crore, crossing the `5,000 crore mark for the first time. Hindi cinema’s box office share (44%) reached the pre-pandemic level of 44%, up from 33% in 2022.

While Tamil and Telugu languages held on to their share, Hollywood and Kannada cinema lost their share compared to 2022, moving down from 12% to 9%, and 8% to 3%, respectively.

Jawan was the highest-grossing film of 2023, with a gross box office of `734 crore. While more than 1,000 films released in the year, just the top 10 films contributed 40% of the year’s total box office. The top four films include original Hindi language films, i.e., Jawan, Animal, Pathaan and Gadar 2. These films individually crossed the `600 crore gross mark. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Jailer and Leo were the other three films to cross `400 crore mark at the India box office.

While most language industries (except Hindi) struggled to hold on to their 2022 performance, Tamil is the only other major language to see double-digit growth. Tamil and Telugu showed growth of 14% & 6% respectively, and Punjabi cinema resurged in 2023, with 60% growth in the box office over 2022.

Hindi and Punjabi cinema has grown by more than 50%. On the other hand, after its best-ever year in 2022, Kannada cinema saw a steep decline of 61% in its gross BO in 2023.

The report suggests that 2023 registered 94.3 crore (943 million) footfalls, a growth of only 6% over 2022. However, footfalls remain below the pre-pandemic level of 103.0 crore in 2019.

Average Ticket Price (ATP) grew by 9% vis-à-vis 2022, from `119 to `130. The growth is primarily an outcome of the increase in box office contribution of Hindi cinema, which operates at higher ATP compared to the South language industries.

You can read the full report below.