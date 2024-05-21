IPL 17 TV ad volumes up 18% from IPL 16: TAM Report

TAM India's report focuses on the first 64 matches of IPL 17 and encompasses all channels broadcasting the matches.
As per the report, Television advertising for IPL 17 reflected a growth of 18% in ad volumes per channel, compared to IPL 16. In IPL 17, the count of categories and advertisers increased by 45% and 33% respectively compared to the previous season.
The top five categories in IPL 17 collectively added 45% share of ad volumes with Ecom-Gaming leading the list. Out of the five categories, two of them belonged to the F&B sector.
In advertisers, Parle Products secured the first position with an 11% share of ad volumes during the tournament and was the top advertiser in 44 matches of IPL 17. Additionally, Sporta Technologies and K P Pan Foods were the common advertisers between IPL 17 and 16.
This season, there were 34 new categories and 112 new brands present compared to the previous year. Moreover, Dabur Real Range was the leading brand on Hindi+English Language Channels. Also, Mobil Super/Mobil Super Moto dominated the top brands list on Regional Language Channels.