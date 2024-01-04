Sports content is equally popular on both TV and OTT: Axis My India Survey

Axis My India has revealed latest insights into shifting media consumption patterns across Indian households. The data reveals a nuanced change in media engagement, with a slight increase in families consuming various media forms like TV, Internet, and Radio. In the rapidly evolving digital era, marked by the widespread use of smartphones and affordable internet, there is a noticeable shift towards streaming platforms. 25% of respondents are moving away from traditional cable or satellite subscriptions, embracing the flexibility of digital streaming services. However, traditional media retains its relevance, with 40% of respondents still preferring cable subscriptions, illustrating the coexistence of traditional and digital media formats. The survey further delves into diverse content preferences across different platforms and age groups, highlighting varied interests in serials, movies, sports, and both long and short-form videos.

The December net CSI score, calculated by percentage increase minus percentage decrease in sentiment, is at +10.3, which is an increase of +0.3 from the last month.

The sentiment analysis delves into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits, entertainment & tourism trends.

The survey used Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews and included 4603 participants from 35 states and UTs. Among them, 70% were from rural areas and 30% from urban areas. In terms of regions, 25% were from the North, 27% from the East, 31% from the West, and 17% from the South of India. Among the participants, 59% were male and 41% were female. Looking at the largest groups, 28% were aged between 36 and 50 years old, while 27% were aged between 26 and 35 years old

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said, "It is clear we're at the dawn of a new era in how content is consumed. The rise of smartphones and accessible internet has ushered in a shift towards streaming platforms, with a significant portion of audiences embracing this new mode of engagement. Yet, importantly, traditional cable remains a steadfast choice for many, suggesting a diverse and multifaceted media landscape. This blend of new and old, from serials to movies, and sports to varied video formats, reveals a rich tapestry of consumer preferences that transcend age groups and traditional norms. Looking ahead, these insights point to a future where media consumption is not about choosing between digital and traditional, but rather about how these mediums can coexist and complement each other.”

Key findings

Overall household spending has increased for 58% of the families. Consumption remains the same for 35% of families. The net score is +50 which is the same as last month.

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items have increased for 48% of families. Consumption remains the same for 39% of families. The net score is at +34 this month.

Spends on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, Car, and Refrigerators have increased for 13% of families. Consumption remains the same for 81% of families. The net score, which was +9 last month, is at +6 this month.

Expenses towards health-related items such as vitamins, tests, and healthy food have surged for 40% of the families. Consumption remains the same for 46% of families. The health score which has a negative connotation i.e., the lesser the spends on health items the better the sentiments, has a net score value of -26 this month.

Consumption of media (TV, Internet, Radio, etc.) has increased for 22% of families which is an decrease by 1% from last month. The net score, which was +2 last month, is at +3 this month.

Mobility has increased for 7% of the families. The net score, which was -5 last month, is at -6 this month. Mobility remains the same for 80% of the families.

On topics of current national interest

The landscape of media consumption has significantly shifted in the wake of widespread smartphone use and affordable internet access. As streaming platforms gain momentum, fuelled by the digital revolution, 25% of respondents have pivoted away from traditional cable or satellite subscriptions, opting instead for the on-demand convenience of digital streaming services. Despite this trend, a notable 40% of the respondents continue to engage with media through the conventional route of cable subscriptions. This persistence of traditional media consumption alongside the rise of streaming highlights the coexistence of old and new media paradigms, reflecting a diverse consumer base with varied preferences and habits in the digital age.

The survey explored the intricate landscape of content consumption across TV and Video Streaming Platforms/OTT, revealing diverse viewer preferences:

-Serials on TV are favoured by 19% of the respondents

-Movies are watched on TV by 20% of respondents, with another 20% of the respondents enjoying them on both TV and video streaming platforms/OTT

-Sports content is equally popular on both mediums, with 22% of respondents tuning into both TV and video streaming platforms/OTT

-Long-form videos or content on video streaming platforms are the choice for 16% of respondents.

-Short-form videos or content on video streaming platforms attract 22% of respondents.

This diverse breakdown underscores a significant shift in media consumption habits, with digital platforms gaining prominence.

In examining TV viewership data, distinct patterns in content consumption become evident across various age groups:

-For TV serials, 19% of respondents aged 36-50, and 51-60 engage in watching, while a slightly higher 21% of the respondents of those above 60 years tune into these shows

-When it comes to watching movies on TV, 21% of the respondents of 18-25 age group are viewers, closely followed by 20% in both the 26-35 and 36-50 age brackets. The 51-60 age group is not far behind, with 19% indulging in movies on TV.

-As for sports viewing on TV, 18% of the respondents of 18-25 age group are keen watchers, while the interest slightly increases to 19% among the 26-35 age group, and notably, 21% of respondents above 60 years also actively tune in to watch sports

The findings of Video Streaming Platform/OTT viewership data reveals varied content preferences across different age groups:

-In the comedy genre, 16% of respondents aged 51-56 show a preference for video streaming platforms/OTT

-For long-form videos/content, there is a consistent interest among multiple age groups: 17% of respondents aged 18-25, 36-50, and above 60 years lean towards video streaming platforms/OTT. Similarly, 16% of those aged 36-50 also prefer these platforms for such content

-When it comes to short-form videos/content, the highest preference is seen in the 36-50 age group with 24% favouring video streaming platforms/OTT. Close behind are respondents above 60 years at 23%, followed by 22% each in the 18-25 and 26-35 age brackets, and 20% in the 51-60 age group.