ICC World Cup 2023 sees the maximum ad volume share during India's semi-final and final matches: TAM report

TAM has released a commercial advertising report on the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. As revealed in the report, the Tally of Categories, advertisers, and brands surged by 42%, 3%, and 34% respectively during all the matches of ICC CW’23 compared to all the matches of ICC CWC’19.



According the report, ICC World Cup'23 saw an indexed growth of 17% from all matches with respect to avg. ad volumes per match compared to the ICC World Cup'19.

The report reveals that e-commerce wallets held the top position in ad volumes with an 8% share followed by perfumes/deodorants, automobiles, and soft drinks with 8%, 8%, and 5% shares respectively. Among the 215+ new brands, 'Bharat Petroleum MAK' was the leading brand followed by 'Kamla Pasand Silver Coated Elaichi'.

